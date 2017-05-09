Cardinals lose to Big Foot

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

After the weather forced cancellations last week, the Cardinals (9-5 overall, 6-3 Rock Valley) weren’t sharp and lost 6-1 to the Big Foot Chiefs last Tuesday.

“It’s been about a week since we’ve played. We tried to get some bullpens in and live situations in the gym, but it’s always hard to replicate live situations,” coach Aaron Guilbault said. “I think the time off was a little difficult for us to overcome today. We were a little rusty.”

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….