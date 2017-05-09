DLMRA grant application approved

On April 29, the Decatur Lake & Mill Race Association (DLMRA) held its annual meeting in the Bank of Brodhead community room with 28 members and guests in attendance. There was much to celebrate, as funding for DLMRA projects was augmented by a generous gift of $5,000 presented by Frank Gombar on behalf of the Freemasons of Brodhead – Bicknell Lodge 94.

DLMRA treasurerJaine Winters also announced the DLMRA’s grant request submitted to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to study lake and river improvements has been approved for full funding in the amount of $25,000.

