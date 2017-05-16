Roy S. Kiekhafer, 79

Roy Stanley Kiekhafer, 79, of Turtleville, Wis., died Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at the VA Hospital, Madison, WI, following a short illness.

He was born April 3, 1938 in Baraboo, Wis, the adopted son of Carl and Helen (Tillotson) Kiekhafer. Roy was a 1956 graduate of Clinton High School. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1956 until 1959.

During his tour of duty, he was a clarinetist playing in the U.S. Army Band during the 2nd Inauguration of President Eisenhower and received the Expert Marksman and Good Conduct Medals. Roy met Karen Christensen at a USO dance, married on Sept. 6, 1959, and together they raised three children.

Roy’s first job was as a typesetter with the Clinton Topper Newspaper. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he was employed by Sundstrand in Beloit and later by Gilman Engineering in Janesville, retiring in 2003 after 37 years.

Roy lived a life of Christianity, was very generous where he saw need, and loved to dance. He enjoyed going to and holding rummage sales and auctions, as well as salvaging old homes, barns and miscellaneous materials; he was known as the “Original Picker.”

He possessed an uncommon work ethic and a quiet pride in his military service. Roy enjoyed being part of his community, serving on the Variance Committee for Turtle Township and as a past volunteer for Shopiere Days. He enjoyed going fishing and kayaking at his northern cabin and appreciated a good polka band.

He took great delight in attending the various sporting events of his children and grandchildren’s, riding in his eldest son’s restored ‘57 Chevy, or spending time fishing with his sons on Delavan Lake.

Roy was fun-loving and is known to his extended family for his super-soaker squirt gun and giant watermelons, to the delight of his grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He appreciated a good cup of coffee, good conversation, farm fresh eggs, old movies, and generously rewarded good service. He was much loved and will be sorely missed.

Survivors include his children, Kevin (Lee Skupniewitz) Kiekhafer, Kurt (Kelli) Kiekhafer, both of Delavan, and Kathleen (Ronald) Woodman of Janesville; grandchildren, Joseph (Taylor), Zachary and Ellie Woodman, and Kailey and KloeKiekhafer; great grandson, Chase; siblings, Dale (Kathy) Beckman, Ralph (Joyce) Bovee, Nina Phipps, Carol Holmbeck, John (Vivian) Bovee, Linda (Elaine Powell) Borgwardt, Eileen (Bob) Bertrand, Marilyn (Gregg) Zank, and Anthony “Butch” (Susan) Meyer; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend and dance partner.

He was predeceased by his parents, Carl Kiekhafer and Helen (Jack) London, and a brother-in-law, Robert Phipps.

The family would like to acknowledge the Madison VA Hospital for their extraordinary care and reverence given to Roy.

A Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017 in the Daley Murphy Wisch& Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, Wis., with Pastor Norman Starks officiating. Military Honors will be accorded by the V.F.W. Post #2306.

Memorials in his name may be given to the Town of Turtle Fire Department or Clinton Cemetery Avenue of Flags.

