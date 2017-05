By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

Brodhead-Juda cruised to a 9-0 victory over the Parkview Vikings in a Rock Valley South matchup last Thursday.

The Cardinals broke the game open with a six-run bottom of the sixth inning. Sophomore Jackson Hauri ripped a two-run double during the offensive explosion. Senior Matt Schmitt laced an RBI base hit, and senior Tyler Hoesly clubbed a two-run double during the six-run frame.

