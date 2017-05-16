Girls earn fifth, boys earn sixth in conference track meet

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Brodhead-Juda track and field squads had some strong performances at the Rock Valley conference meet last Saturday. The boys’ team placed sixth with 64.50 points, while the girls’ team took fifth with 69 points.

In the boys’ 400-meter dash, junior Justice Tway earned seventh in a time of 55.78 seconds, edging Jefferson’s Dylan Nordentoft by .06 in an exciting finish. Junior Alex Aguilar captured ninth at 56.21 seconds, and freshman James Harper took 11th with a time of 56.89 seconds.

Senior Nate Ciabatti placed fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:04.58. Senior Tyler Urness earned 13th in a time of 2:18.93.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….