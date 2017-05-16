Lady Cardinals pick up two wins in Juda-Albany Invitational

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Cardinals earned a pair of victories, beating Warren-Stockton 8-1 and Monticello 10-0 at the Juda-Albany Invite last Saturday.

Brodhead raced out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first. Junior Whitney Gerber and junior McKenna Bump connected on consecutive singles to open the frame. Junior Caitlin Novy loaded the bases with another single. After a strikeout, junior Azzy Steiner legged out an RBI infield base hit to the shortstop to put Brodhead up 1-0. Freshman Katie Goecks plated the third run with an RBI base hit into centerfield.

Brodhead exploded for five runs in the top of the fifth to go up 8-1.

