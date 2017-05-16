The Bank of New Glarus and Sugar River Bank Branches donate to Brodhead Memorial Public Library

The Board of Directors of The Bank of New Glarus and Sugar River Bank branches is giving back to the community with a donation of $200 to the Brodhead Memorial Public Library in support of the “Build a Better World!” 2017 Collaborative Summer Library Program.

On behalf of the board, directors Steve Schneider and Ron Schaaf, who is also the bank’s president/CEO, were on hand to deliver the check to the library director, Angela Noel, and children’s librarian, Carol Pawlisch.

