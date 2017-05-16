Frank F. Rollie, 83, Durand, Ill., died at 1:50 p.m., Sunday, May 7, 2017, in University of Wisconsin Hospital.

Born March 9, 1934, in Brodhead, Wis., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred and Dorothy (Wheeler) Rollie, he married the former Shirley M. Nath in Brodhead, Wis., on June 6, 1953. He was a farmer for many years, was employed by J.I. Case for years, had a grave digging service, and owned and operated Rollie Trucking and Excavating. He was a member of CATP (Community Antique Tractor Pulling).

Survivors include daughter Cindy (Brian) Kleindl, Irvington, Ill.; son Randy (Kelly) Rollie, Lake Summerset, Ill.; daughter Renita Rollie, Durand, Ill.; sons Kevin (Shirley) Rollie, Woodlawn, Ill., and Mike Rollie, Durand, Ill.; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother Roland Rollie.

Funeral ceremonies were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 11, 2017, in McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Durand, Ill., with Pastor Tim Spickler, New Life Bible Church, Winnebago, Ill., officiating. Burial was in Durand Township Cemetery. Visitation was held at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2017. The family asked that people bring their tractors.

