The annual Optimist Fishing Derby is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the pond west of Vintage Chariots on 23rd Street in Brodhead. This event is for children ages 12 and under.

Each participant will receive a free hotdog, Blumer’s pop, a bag of chips, an ice cream coupon for McDonald’s, and free bait.

