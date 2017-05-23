Brodhead siblings graduate together from UW-Stout

Brodhead High School graduates Tate Harnack, Class of 2012, and his sister Tabitha Harnack, class of 2013, graduated from UW-Stout in Menomonie, WI on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Both graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Packaging. Packaging engineering is a niche field of study that only six colleges offer nationwide with a bachelor’s degree.

Everything on a store shelf is created by a packaging engineer. The goal is to design and create packaging that will get the product to the customer safely while being cost effective and sustainable so less waste is contributed to landfills.

