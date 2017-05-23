Rita Vickers retires after 27 years on the EMS Board of Directors

After 27 years of serving on the Brodhead Area EMS Board of Directors, Rita Vickers retired at the May 8 annual board meeting.

Vickers served as secretary; her duties included decision-making for the non-profit organization, taking monthly board minutes, and filing annual state reports. She was very involved with all of the fundraisers over the years, from turkey and ham dinners to raffles, rummage sales, and bringing the circus to town.

