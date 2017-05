By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Brodhead-Juda Cardinals participated in the Evansville Freshmen and Sophomore Invite last Thursday. Brodhead-Juda got several excellent performances from future track and field stars.

In the boys’ 100-meter dash, freshman Cesar Salgado earned 13th in a time of 12.93 seconds. Freshman Jayson Star placed 20th with a personal-best time of 16.06 seconds.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….