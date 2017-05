By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Brodhead Cardinals placed 11th at the Ryder Cup last Monday at the Evergreen Golf Course.

Oborne Lehman shot a 99 for the Cardinals. Lehman had three pars, including two on the back nine. Sowhtzke Hale shot a 102. Hale had two pars coming on the sixth hole and 13th hole. Fenwick Olson shot a 107 for the Cardinals. Olson had one par on the 17th hole.

