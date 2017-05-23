Brodhead library acts on Friends group

By Dan Moeller, Correspondent –

Members of the Brodhead Library Board signed a letter last week aimed at getting the defunct Friends of the Library organization restarted.

The organization has not been active for more than a year, library officials report. In fact, library director Angela Noel said that despite efforts to do so, she has not had any contact with the group since coming to Brodhead 15 months ago.

Board members signed a letter drafted by Noel asking the Friends’ president to contact someone at the library by July 1 to arrange a meeting about the group’s future. The board wants the group to become active again. If not, the board wants to reorganize the group with new members sometime in August.

