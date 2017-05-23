Gerald R. Gray, 87, of Brodhead, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at his home. He was born on May 28, 1929, in Pekin, Ill., the son of Elvin and Ethel Mae (Potts) Gray. He married Betty Mae Van Tine on Sept. 14, 1954, in Ellisville, Ill. She passed away on Sept. 22, 2016.

Gerald was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Korea. He farmed near South Wayne, Wis., and Decatur Township. He also worked for Beloit Corp., retiring in 1992. Gerald was one of the founders of the Church of the Nazarene, Brodhead. He loved farming, yardwork, gardening, woodworking, mechanics, traveling, and being involved in church activities, but most important was his family.

He is survived by his children, Steven Gray, Monroe, Wis., Debra Gray, Canton, Ill., Phillip (Tera) Gray, Greg (Cathy) Gray, and Brian Gray, all of Brodhead, Jerry (Joell) Gray, Fruita, Colo.; three sisters, Eileen Wilson, Fairview, Ill., Linda (David) Clark, Washington, Ill., Carol (Todd) Montour, Surrey, Wis.; three brothers, Harry (Connie), Galesburg, Ill., Arthur, Evansville, Wis., Clifford (Carolyn), Noel, MO; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, great-grandchild, Elijah, daughter-in-law, Barb Gray, two brothers, Earl and Charles, and a sister in infancy, Geraldine.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 25, 2017, at the Church of the Nazarene, Brodhead, Wis., with Rev. Kenneth Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, Wis., with military rites. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, Wis., is assisting the family.

