LUCILLE SCHWARTZLOW

On May 18, 2017, Lucille Evelyn Schwartzlow, passed away peacefully at Woods Crossing in Brodhead, Wisconsin. She was 97 years of age. Lucille was born to Irene (Leuenberger) and Jacob Rhyner, Jr. on Nov. 16, 1919. She was their only child and was proud of having grown up on the family farm on Decatur Road and continuing to live on that same road for all but two years of her life.

After graduating from Brodhead High School, Lucille married George James Schwartzlow on Sept. 21, 1940. She and George became true partners in life, first on their farm and later in their fertilizer business. It wasn’t all work, though. They spent many Saturday nights on local dance floors. She even fondly recalled that during a trip to Mexico, other couples cleared the floor to watch her and George dance.

In 1975, they bought a home at the corner of Decatur Road and County E. From then until her health prompted her to stop in 2015, this fiercely independent and private woman could be seen mowing and maintaining the large lawn to a meticulous condition.

Lucille was the definition of a family matriarch. Having raised her sons, Ron, Keith, and Steve, she became a part of her grandchildren’s lives in the very best way. Visits from the great-grandchildren brought her much joy in her later years.

After George passed away, Lucille began going to see her cousin Bonnie in Tucson, Ariz. Any trip had to be over by April 1, however, so she could get back to start lawn work! Collecting cookbooks and trying new recipes also filled her days. For several years, she enjoyed helping with the monthly newsletters for the Brodhead United Methodist Church.

Lucille is lovingly survived by her sons; Ron (Darlene), Keith (Evie), and Steve (Michelle Webster); her grandchildren, Kelly (Rory) Trudell, Tim (Brenda) Schwartzlow, Kristy (Mike) Beyer, Brandon (PuddyThoj) Schwartzlow, and Brittany (fiancé Tanner Gibbs) Schwartzlow; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Tyler, Meagan, Brayden, Leah, Dylan, Jacob, and William. She was preceded in death by her husband George, daughter-in-law, Dori, and dear cousin, Bonnie Scheberle.

Extended family and friends were invited to join Lucille’s immediate family in celebration of this amazing woman with a visitation on Sunday, May 21, 2017, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, Wis. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2017, at the United Methodist Church, Brodhead, Wis., with Pastor Krystal Goodger officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, Wis.

A memorial fund will be established. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.