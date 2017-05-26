Brandl family to host Rock County Dairy Breakfast, June 10

By Mary Ann Inman

REPORTER

Dave and Anne Brandl purchased their farm in 1985 and are the first generation on the farm. The farm is in the process of being transitioned to the second generation, Matt and Dana.

In 1996, the first free-stall building with 120 stalls along with the parlor were built. Then in 1997 an additional 100 acres were purchased. Next in 1998, the second free-stall building was added with 80 stalls. The latest update happened in 2015 an addition was made to the original free-stall barn adding 78 more stalls.

Matt and Dana met while attending UW Madison. Matt attended UW Madison Farm and Industry Short Course and Dana has a bachelor’s degree in Animal and Dairy Science.

Dana works part time off the farm as an embryologist at Stateline Veterinary Service. Anne also works off the farm as an aide for the Beloit School district. Dave is the chairman of the Clinton Township Board

The farm consists of 315 acres with hay and corn used for feed, 275 milking cows, calves are custom raised off

