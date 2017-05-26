Wisconsin FFA Foundation welcomes new Executive Director

The Wisconsin FFA Foundation officially welcomes a new Executive Director, John Hromyak, MBA. He began his tenure with the Foundation in April, and is based in the organization’s Madison office, but will spend much time traveling the state to collaborate with Foundation supporters, Team Ag Ed members, FFA advisors and students.

Hromyak will manage all aspects of the Foundation’s donor relationships and financial health, as well as be the main liaison with the Board of Directors and oversee its staff of two other employees. He is responsible for maintaining each level of the development cycle with existing and prospective financial partners of the Wisconsin Foundation, in keeping with the National FFA Organization’s mission to make a positive difference in the lives of young people by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Hromyak brings to the Foundation more than six years of non-profit and fundraising experience, most recently as the Annual Fund Director for Edgewood College in Madison, where he earned a Masters of Business Administration. He is a lifetime FFA Alumni Member of the Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni, and UW-Madison Alumni.

“I look forward to joining other agricultural education advocates in their support of Wisconsin FFA,” says Hromyak. “Our partnerships with businesses, organizations, and individuals who invest in the future of agriculture are invaluable as we serve more than 20,000 FFA members across the state.”

This year, the Wisconsin FFA Foundation will continue to raise funds to support Wisconsin FFA programs including direct funding to local chapters and individual members, as well as Team Ag Ed. Hromyak will be spearheading these efforts through direct connections with state and local agricultural industry leaders, making a difference for FFA throughout Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin FFA Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, unites individuals, organizations and companies who share a common interest in the advancement of agriculture and community leadership through FFA. You can support today’s FFA members by supporting the programs that have been core tenets of the FFA: proficiency awards, career development events, state FFA degrees, sectional leadership workshops, scholarships, chapter awards, agri-science fair, state FFA convention and state officer support. Learn more about the Wisconsin FFA Foundation and sponsorship opportunities by visiting www.wisconsinffafoundation.org.