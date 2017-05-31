Track teams place fourth in regional meet

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Cardinals’ track and field teams had to endure a two-hour lightning delay at the WIAA Division 2 Monroe regional meet last Monday. The boys’ team placed fourth with 81.83 points, while the girls captured fourth with 81 points. The boys advanced five individuals and three relay teams, while the girls sent two individuals and two relay teams to sectionals.

Freshman Johann Gebhardt earned seventh in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.89 seconds, edging Jefferson’s Jordan Wiesen by .03.

In the 400-meter dash, junior Alex Aguilar placed seventh in a time of 55.37 seconds, and junior Justice Tway captured 15th with a time of 56.58 seconds.

Senior Nate Ciabatti took sixth at 2:05.67 in the 800-meter run. Senior Tyler Urness came in ninth with a time of 2:12.46, and freshman Jacob Staffan secured 13th in a time of 2:17.97.

Junior Michael Hatter placed eighth with a time of 4:49.58 in the 1600-meter run. Freshman Shannon Condon earned 11th at 4:56.57, and junior Holden Whitledge captured 15th in a time of 5:23.68.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….