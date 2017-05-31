Area man receives MD degree

Gabriel T. Rodriguez, son of Drs. Julio and Marissa Rodriguez of Brodhead, was among the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health graduates on May 12. Rodriguez attended the University of Minnesota School of Biological Sciences in Minneapolis, where he graduated Suma Cum Laude with high honors, majoring in Neuroscience. After graduation, he worked at the Minnesota Heart Institute in Minneapolis, Minn. Rodriguez returned to Wisconsin to pursue his passion for medicine and will be moving to Milwaukee to start his four-year residency in anesthesia with the Milwaukee Medical College. Rodriguez is a 2008 graduate of Brodhead High School.