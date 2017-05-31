Maker Fun Factory VBS coming to Brodhead UMC

The best week of the summer is June 19 through 23 from 12:30 to 5p.m., with new friends, amazing experiments, creative games, lip-smacking snacks, surprising adventures, and incredible music.

At Maker Fun Factory VBS, kids discover not only that God made them the way they are, but for a purpose, too. Maker Fun Factory is filled with incredible Bible-learning experiences kids see, hear, touch, and even taste. Sciency-fun gizmos, team-building games, cool Bible songs, and tasty treats are just a few of the standout activities that help faith flow into real life.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….