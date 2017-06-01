DUANE HUSCHKA

Duane D. Huschka, 63, of Brodhead, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at the home of his brother, Daniel, in Brodhead. He was born on Sept. 8, 1953, in Janesville, Wis., the son of Donald A. and Hazel B. (Hamilton) Huschka.

Duane graduated from Parker High School in Janesville and served in the Army National Guard. He was a life-long farmer, having farmed in Janesville, and moving to the farm in Brodhead in 1974. He also worked at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store in Brodhead from 2009 until November of 2016. Duane’s passion was agriculture and going to tractor shows.

Duane is survived by two brothers, Daniel (Debbie) and Darrin Huschka; and a niece, Sonia Tate, all of Brodhead. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2017, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead, Wis. Visitation was held on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.

A special thank-you to Home Health United Hospice of Janesville, especially Jaimee Elder, Sheri Ellefson, and Rachel Schneider.