Cardinals compete in state track and field meet

Day wins state title

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

Junior Brekan Day competed in a state tournament that he will never forget as he won the Division 2 state high jump title. Senior Jeff Moss and junior Madee Harding also reached the podium.

Day cleared 6’6” on his third attempt to clinch the high jump crown on Saturday. He edged Kewaskum’s Brady Hanson, who placed second at 6’5”.

“It’s a massive accomplishment, especially as a junior who just missed going to state last year,” coach Nick Jarvis said. “He had just an awesome day. It’s one of those things that can make for a cool story but he’s kind of taken this high jump thing very seriously. He’s a student of it.”

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….