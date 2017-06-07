Cardinal Miles Youth Program a success

On May 24, thirty-three fourth- and fifth-graders wrapped up the first Cardinal Miles running fitness program in Brodhead.

Kelli Arn, owner of Rustic Road Training, launched the inaugural Cardinal Miles program to promote physical activity in our youth and to demonstrate creative ways to be active. The program met for five Wednesdays after school and worked on dynamic exercises, running drills, and running form instructions and ended each week with speed play, a friendly running game.

More than 250 miles were logged by the kids over the five-week period, and 11 Cardinal Milers completed the Madtown kids’ run or 5K race on May 27.

