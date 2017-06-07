Cardinals’ season ends with loss to Beloit Turner

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The top-seed Beloit Turner Trojans pulled away late to beat second-seed Brodhead-Juda 12-2 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final last Wednesday.

The Cardinals struck first in the top of the third to go up 1-0. Sophomore Jackson Hauri laced a single to lead off the frame. Senior Blake Burns followed with a second straight base hit to put runners on first and second. Senior Tyler Hoesly ripped an RBI base hit to plate Hauri. Trojans’ starter Hunter Martindale retired senior Tyler Flannery on a pop out and senior Layne Millard on a ground out to limit the damage.

