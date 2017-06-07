Lock boxes available at Pinnow Hometown Pharmacy

Many of us have heard about the opioid addiction epidemic that has widely spread across the United States. Every community in every state has been impacted by the epidemic. If there was a way you could help the Brodhead community with this opioid epidemic, would you?

Better Brodhead has teamed up with Pinnow Hometown Pharmacy to offer you free prescription lock boxes. Locking up your medication may seem like an unnecessary task, but studies show that 70% of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family or friends, and one out of four teens report taking a prescription drug at least once in their life not given to them by a doctor (SAMHSA).

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….