Does the size make the dairy?

By Siara Schwartzlow, Editor –

Five Brodhead FFA members held an open rehearsal last week for a state speaking competition, an “ag issues forum.” The goal of the forum is to address an issue pertinent to agriculture while strictly adhering to facts and avoiding any bias. This group chose to address CAFOs, or concentrated animal feeding operations, otherwise known as mega dairy farms.

Each participant adopted a different persona from a DNR representative to a nonfarming community member. Students maintained these personas throughout the presentation.

