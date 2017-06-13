Three seniors awarded Risum Memorial Scholarship

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The prestigious Risum Memorial Scholarship was awarded to three area wrestlers recently. The recipients included Brodhead Cardinal wrestlers Blake Burns and Noah Steinmann. Orfordville Viking Byron Brown was also received the scholarship.

Ron Risum created the Brodhead youth wrestling club in the 1980s. Ron’s sons, Chad and Scott, later became the youth wrestling coaches in Brodhead. Scott was actively involved in wrestling as he was a former wrestler, youth coach, and middle school wrestling coach at Brodhead. He was also an assistant coach at Parkview. Scott committed suicide in 2010.

The Border Battle meet was held on Jan. 5th. The main purposes of the meet were to create a fundraiser and suicide awareness event for the community.This wonderful cause raised an amazing $1,160. Burns, Steinman, and Brown were each awarded a $250 Risum Memorial Scholarship from these funds.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….