Walter J. Friedly, 94, of Monroe, formally of Brodhead, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe, Wis. He was born on April 15, 1923, the son of C. Walter and Margaret (Schneider) Friedly. On July 16, 1955, he married the love of his life, Virginia E. Trickel. She passed away Aug. 11, 2014.

Walter worked at Fairbanks Morse in Beloit before enlisting in the Army. He served in the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart for being wounded in combat. After the Army, he owned and operated his own dairy farm for many years.

Walter enjoyed his Allis-Chalmers tractors, going camping with his family, and being a 4-H leader. He devoted many years to being a Green County Fair Rabbit Superintendent, hosting many 4-H meetings in his home, and helping the youth. He will truly be remembered for his extravagant annual Christmas Lights Display.

In May 2014, Walter was grateful to go on the Badger Honor Flight with his granddaughter.

Walter is survived by his three children, Steve Friedly, Loredo, Texas, Sherry (Terry) Gough, Brodhead, Wis., Stan (Nancy) Friedly, Juda Wis.; six grandchildren, Nathan Friedly, Jason (Sara) Gough, Monroe, Wis., Julie (Brian) Schmocker, Lake Mills, Wis., Jackie (Matthew) Rittmeyer, Winnebago, Ill., Malissabeth (Matthew) Roe, Madison, Wis., Almanzo Friedly, Juda, Wis.; two great- granddaughters, Graci and Kayli Gough; siblings Bertha Chestnut, Lucille Brooks, Fritz (Lois) Friedly, Janet Zettle, Helen (Gordy) Brooks, Beverly (Danny) Klopfenstein, Ralph Friedly; and a sister-in-law Irene Mellenberger. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister Margaret LeBeau, and brother Robert Friedly.

Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 10, 2017, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead, Wis., with Rev. Todd Hackman officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, with Military Rites. Visitation was held on Friday, June 9, 2017, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family wants to give a heart-felt thank-you to Pleasant View Nursing Home for taking care of Dad and to St. Croix Hospice team for all their kindness and support you gave to Dad and the family