Leo Club reflects on year of service

The Brodhead Leo Club recently celebrated their year of service to the Brodhead community. Leo members and their families were invited to a potluck as the Brodhead Lions Club members grilled burgers and pork chops.

Leo president Morgan Tresemer and vice president Zoe Tresemer shared a PowerPoint with all of the guests to share the leadership and service projects students were involved with during the 2016-17 school year.

