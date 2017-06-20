VICKIE L. BOEGLI

Vicki L. Boegli, 67, of Brodhead, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, June 16, 2017. She was born on June 7, 1950, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the daughter of James and Dorothy (Zee) Ballew. Her first marriage was to Mark Powers. She later married Larry Boegli on July 29, 2006, in Footville, Wis.

Vicki graduated from Orfordville High School in 1968. She attended UW-Platteville, graduating in 1972. She taught for over 30 years at the Newark Elementary School and Orfordville Elementary School. Vicki was a member of the United Methodist Church, Brodhead. Following her retirement, Vicki continued serving as a substitute teacher, which she loved. She enjoyed family and friends, traveling, reading, cooking, cards, and trips to the casino.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Boegli, Brodhead; three children, Joshua (Julie), Jacob (Crystal), and Jada (Justin) Schwartz; two step-sons, Wade (Kim Larsen) Boegli and Doran (DeAnne) Boegli; a sister, Pam (Dale) Benzel; a nephew, Eric Benzel; and eight grandchildren, Cadence, Luca, Keegan, Jerrica, Brooke, Blake, Gage,and Gunner. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Kim Ousley.

A visitation only will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, Wis. A private burial service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead.

A memorial fund will be established. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.