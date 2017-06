Franklyn P. Pryce, 81, of Brodhead passed away on Sunday at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, Monroe, Wis. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, Wis., followed by a Graveside Service at the Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, with full Military Rites.