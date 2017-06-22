Darien man killed in crash with semi

On June 11, at 2:56 p.m., Deputies from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle traffic crash occurring on E. HWY 11/14 by County Road O.

Upon arrival, Deputies located a white Chevrolet pickup in the south ditch that had significant front end damage. Inside the pickup was a deceased 45-year-old male from Darien, Wis. according to his Wisconsin Driver’s License.

In the westbound inside lane was a semi and tanker that had passenger’s side damage. The driver of the semi, Jeffrey A. Fisher, 54, from Sturtevant, Wis., was not injured.

Early investigation shows both the semi and the pickup were westbound on E HWY 11/14, east from County Road O. Westbound traffic splits into two lanes, and the semi was in the inside lane with the pickup in the outside lane.

For unknown reasons, the pickup deviated from its lane and entered semi’s lane, causing the passenger’s side of the semi and the

