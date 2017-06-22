Mom hits a Deer – makes sandwiches

By Scott Cernek

Last Thursday my 82-year-old mother was driving to the local nursing home to do a Bible study with the residents there. She was driving on one of those curvy and hilly country roads back home in southwest Wisconsin, and a deer decided to jump out of the ditch and right into the left front fender of her car.

The deer then ricocheted up into the air smashing her windshield, nearly joining her in the front seat, before it sailed over the car and landed dead in the ditch. Mom was a bit shaken, but she slowed down and steered the car carefully onto the shoulder of the road before lifting the gear shift into park.

She collected herself noticing that she was covered with small pieces of shattered glass. She then cautiously climbed out of the car and dialed 911. When the first responders arrived she was helped into the ambulance where they cleaned up her cuts and checked her vitals.

Since her blood pressure was a bit on the high side, they went ahead and took her into the hospital for a while to make sure things were okay and wait until things calmed down a bit and her blood pressure returned to normal.

My son, Jordan and I, happened to be at my parents place that day to clean up a tree that had fallen from a storm. We were sawing up the tree with our chain saws and loading the wood onto my Dad’s trailer to be taken to the wood pile for splitting later on.

My Dad had been to the accident sight, but since Mom was doing fine, he came back home to help with the tree. My sister-in-law was going to follow the ambulance and then bring Mom home from the hospital when she was dismissed.

After a few minutes of clean up Dad decided to call my sister-in-law and see how things were going. When he heard everything was going well and that they had treated a few small cuts, rechecked her blood pressure, (which had re-turned to normal), mom got on the line.

They chatted for a couple minutes and then my Dad told her that we were almost done cleaning up the tree. She was excited and happy to hear the news, and then immediately let her maternal instincts take over.

Because he had the phone on speaker, I heard everything she said. “Those boys are going to need some lunch,” she said, “They must be starving. We’ll stop and get some ham and cheese for sandwiches on our way home. We should be there in just a few minutes.”

It was quite a thing to hear her immediately begin to think about us when she had just been through such an intense ordeal. We told her not to worry about

