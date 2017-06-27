Brodhead man to perform with Middleton Players Theatre in ’42nd Street’

Brodhead’s John Winters will join Middleton Players Theatre in presenting the ultimate show-biz musical 42nd Street, with music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin, and book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble.

Winters was selected to play Abner Dillon, a Texas Sugar Daddy, and will perform in his first comedic role in a musical. “It promises to be a really good show,” he said.

This dance spectacle will be playing for four performances, June 29 through July 2, at the Middleton Performing Arts Center, 2100 Bristol Street in Middleton.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….