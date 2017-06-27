Brodhead library changes magazine checkout policy

By Dan Moeller, Correspondent –

The Brodhead library is now allowing patrons to check out current issues of magazines.

Following last week’s board meeting, library director Angela Noel said patrons can check out and take home the latest magazine issues on a trial basis. Noel said that previously, only past issues could be checked out. The current issues had to be read in the library. However, the library feels patrons are interested in checking out the latest issues.

“We’re not seeing very much circulation of our magazine issues, and we’re wondering if it’s not because people can’t check out the current issue,” Noel said in an interview following the board meeting. “Usually you want to be able to read the most recent issue of whatever issue you enjoy reading.”

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….