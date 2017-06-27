Baseball players recognized

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Brodhead-Juda baseball team held their end-of-the-year banquet on June 14. The baseball program had reason to celebrate on this night. The Cardinals won 14 games in 2017, which was the second most wins in a single season since 2005.

Senior Tyler Hoesly was named to first team All-Conference. Hoesly was an offensive threat in 2017 with a team-high 29 hits, 15 RBIs, a .349 batting average, and a robust .324 batting average with runners in scoring position. On the mound, Hoesly earned a team-high five wins and pitched to a 3.26 ERA. Hoesly was named the Most Valuable Player.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….