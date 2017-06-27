Jaycees selling Packers Family Night tickets

Take your family to Lambeau Field to watch the Green Bay Packers practice at their annual Family Night on Saturday, August 5. Tickets cost $10 per person, and a portion of each ticket purchase supports the Brodhead Jaycees. A ticket is required for every person attending regardless of age.

This is a great opportunity to experience Lambeau Field with your family and friends and see the players in action. It is always a memorable night.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….