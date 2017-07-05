Storm damage causes trail closures in southern Wisconsin

A storm with heavy rain and high winds that moved through southwestern and southcentral Wisconsin Wednesday night resulted in significant tree and flood damage on both the Sugar River and Badger State Trails, as well as trails at Wyalusing and Lake Kegonsa State Parks.

The Sugar River trail is closed in its entirety, from New Glarus to Brodhead, until further notice. The southern portion of the Badger trail from Exeter Road, just north of Monticello, to Melvin Road, just south of Monroe, will be closed until approximately July 10.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….