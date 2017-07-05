Sharon Statdfield, 75, passed away at home in Albany, Wis., on June 28, 2017. She was born in Rockford, Ill., on August 23, 1941. Sharon moved to Albany from Loves Park, Ill, after retiring in 2005.

She is survived by her children, Michael Statdfield, Debbie (Michael) Creed, and Greg Statdfield; her sisters, Melody (Dick) Metz, Cindy Incelli and brother, David Boger. She has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her father and mother, Al and Fran Boger; brother, Terry (Butch) Morton; grandparents, Clara Whitebread and Joseph Ogden; nephews, Jeremy Metz and Todd Morton.

There will be a celebration of life for Sharon on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at the American Legion, 300 N. Mechanic St., Albany, Wis., from noon to 3:00 p.m.. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family.

