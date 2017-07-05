Barbara Helen Douglas, 73, of Brodhead, passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. She was born on Feb 25, 1944, in Omaha, Neb., the daughter of Beecher C. and Margaret Helen (Baliant) Jones. She married Ray Douglas on April 4, 2003, at the UCC Church, Brodhead.

Barb had worked at the Monroe Clinic Hospital for 38 years in the medical imaging department. She loved flowers, gardening, and baking, but her number-one love was her family.

She is survived by her husband Ray; a son, Bryan D. Galetano, Austin, Texas; a daughter, Julie (Corey) Mills, Brodhead, Wis.; two stepchildren, Christopher (Angie) Douglas, Brodhead, April (Shaun) Elliott, Wis.; a brother, Jerry Jones, Kansas; two grandchildren, Abigail and Kaitlyn Mills; three step-grandchildren, Makayla, Joseph, and Jonah; a niece, Sarah (Steve) Shoefer; and a nephew, Mark Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents and her second husband, Don E. Jelinek.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 3, 2017, at the United Church of Christ, Brodhead, with Rev. David Frey officiating. Burial was in West Luther Valley Cemetery, rural Brodhead. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, Wis.

The family would like to thank Monroe Clinic Hospice, UW-Carbone Center, and the Monroe Clinic for her excellent care.

