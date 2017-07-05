Christ E. Kneubuehl, 56, of Twin Lakes, Wis., formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, of an apparent heart attack during an armed robbery at Culver’s in Madison, Wis. He was born on Dec. 24, 1960, in Monroe, Wis., the son of Christ E. and Georgina (O’Donnell) Kneubuehl.

Chris graduated from Brodhead High School in 1979, where he excelled in basketball. He was a self-employed Master Tile Setter and known to many as the “Picasso of Tile.” Chris was a bigger-than-life family guy and a fun-loving people person. He was always interested in learning about others and their interests. Chris was also a tissue donor.

He is survived by his parents, Christ and Georgina Kneubuehl, Brodhead; his loving partner, Lisa Obertin, Twin Lakes, Wis.; his children, Jazmyne Kneubuehl, Christian ObertinKneubuehl, Jason and Jordan Obertin Andersen; his siblings, Tina (Allan) Burr, Thomas (Kristen Shook-Slack) Kneubuehl, Heidi Fry, Paul (Julie) Kneubuehl; a granddaughter, Azalea Belle Carter; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 3, 2017, at the Living Word Church, Brodhead, Wis., with Mr. Michael Wenger officiating. Visitation was held on Sunday, July 2, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the church.

The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, Wis., is assisting the family.

A memorial fund has been established at Associated Bank, and a Go Fund Me page has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/lisa-obertin-and-family.

Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.