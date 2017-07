Sherrie Ann Haines, 63, of Orfordville, Wis., passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at U.W. Hospital, Madison, Wis. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 10, 2017, at the Footville Church of Christ, Footville, Wis. There will be no visitation.

The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.