Carl Lawrence Tobler, 87, of Davis, Ill., passed away on Monday, June 26, 2017, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe, Wis. He was born on March 11, 1930, in Spring Grove Township, Green County, Wis., the son of Albert and Anastasia (McCann) Tobler. He married Shirley A. Klitzman on July 2, 1963, in Evansville, Wis.

Carl graduated from Orangeville High School in 1948. He farmed in Stephenson County, Ill., since 1957, loving the farm and the animals. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, was a member of the Turn and Swing Club, Monroe, Wis., attended the United Methodist Church, Davis, Ill., and was a life-long Cubs fan.

He is survived by his wife Shirley; four children, Diane (Joe) Lippert, Greenville, Ill., Kim (Mark) Manton, Westerville, Ohio, Chris (Missy) Tobler, Davis, Ill., Karlyn (Eric) Rensing, Waterloo, Ill.; nine grandchildren, Logan, Morgan, Jordan, Lauren, Emily, Adam, Nichole, Alex, Hadley; and a godson, David Klossner, Monticello, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Florence Ebneter, Rosie Myers, and Evelyn Tobler.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2017, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, Wis., with Pastor Brenda Bryne officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, Wis., with full Military Rites. Visitation was held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.

