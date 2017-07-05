First annual quarter auction coming July 15

The Albrecht Elementary School PTO/Kid Connection is holding their first annual Quarter Auction fundraiser on Saturday, July 15, at Fibs North. The doors will open at noon for previewing items with the auction starting at 1p.m.

What is a quarter auction, you ask? Auction goers purchase one or more paddles. We will have items and baskets up for auction. When an item is up for auction, the value determines the cost of your bid. Your bid could range from 1 to 6 quarters.

