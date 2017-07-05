Brodhead softball stand-outs awarded
By Derek Hoesly, CORRESPONDENT –
The Brodhead softball team marked the end of their season with a team banquet reently. After a rocky start, the Cardinals turned their season around with a strong second half to finish with an 11-11 overall record and 7-9 in Rock Valley matchups to secure second place in the standings.
Junior Azzy Steiner was named to first team All-Conference. Steiner displayed extra base power with six doubles and one triple while knocking in 14 runs. On the mound, she went 11-11 with 129 strikeouts, 42 walks and a solid 2.25 ERA. Steiner was awarded the Most Valuable Player.
Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….