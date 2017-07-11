Annette Mae Butts Markham, age 86, formerly of Brodhead, Wis., passed away on July 9, 2017, at the Monroe Manor, Monroe, Wis.

She was born on May 19, 1931 in Monroe, Wis., the daughter of Clarence and Margaret (Dunlavy) Zimmerman. She married Richard Markham. He passed away in 1996.

Annette is survived by her children, Daniel Butts, Janesville, Wis., Marsha (Ralph) Burgener, Tommy Butts, both of Brodhead, Wis., James (Cathy) Butts, Ft. Atkinson, Wis., Erik Markham, Brodhead and Rian Markham, Burlington, Wis.; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Sheldon and Myles Zimmerman.

Private family graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on July 11, 2017, at Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, Wis. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, Wis., assisted the family.

