Richard A. Steiner, age 62, of Brodhead, Wis., passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2017, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital, Monroe, Wis. He was born on June 7, 1955 in Baraboo, Wis., the son of Albert and Orlean (Hendrickson) Steiner. He married Joyce L. (Hartlep) Woelky on July 17, 1998 in Brodhead.

Richard had worked for Kelly-Springfield Tire Co., Freeport, Ill., retiring in 2015. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Brodhead. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, birds, yardwork, camping at Crystal Lake, Ill., sporting events, and he was an extreme Packer fan, also enjoying the Brewers and the Badgers. His main love was spending time with his family.

Richard is survived by his wife, Joyce, of Brodhead, Wis.; seven children, Steve Steiner, Ga.; Mark (Tammy) Steiner, Janesville, Wis.; Eric and Kevin Steiner, both of Monroe, Wis.; Theresa (Brad) Klemm, Monroe; Curt (Angie) Woelky, Brodhead, Wis.; Alex (Kimberly) Woelky, Chula Vista, Cal.; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and four siblings Marcia (Ed) Coover, Westfield, Ind.; Randy (Marlea) Steiner, Blanchardville, Wis.; Mike Steiner and Dawn (Don) Cleary, both of Mt. Horeb, Wis. ; Sheri (Paul) Whitford, Mineral Point, Wis.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents.

Funeral services were held July 7, 2017, at the United Methodist Church, Brodhead, with Pastor Krystal Goodger officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, Wis.

A memorial fund will be established. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.