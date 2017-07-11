Jennie Zimmerman, age 89, of Monroe, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at the Monroe Manor. She was born on Feb. 14, 1928, in Poland, the daughter of Bernie and Anastazja Sacker

Jennie and Wendell G. Zimmerman were united in marriage on Dec. 8, 1946, in Brodhead.

Jennie was a waitress at Windy Acres Golf Course for 39 years, and also farmed alongside her husband for many years in the Rock Grove area.

She was a former member of the United Methodist Church in Rock Grove for many years, until moving to Monroe. She enjoyed gardening, was an animal lover; loved watching game shows, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Duane) Bartelt of Rock City, Ill.; son, Jim Zimmerman of Monroe; grandchildren: Angela (Jim) Williams, Michael (Nancy) Bartelt, Christopher Bartelt, Scott Zimmerman, Brenda (Chad) Ringhand and John (Lindsay Dodge) Zimmerman, and 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Bernice (Don) Swartz and sister-in-law, Doris (Francis) Tielkemeier.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Wesley.

Visitation was held on July 9, 2017, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Shriner-Hager-Gohlke funeral home in Monroe.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:

shriner111.com.