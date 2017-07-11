Brodhead Police recover backpack allegedly containing heroin needles

Brodhead Police Press Release

On July 8 at 5:38 p.m., Brodhead Police responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of W. 2nd Ave.

When police arrived, they were told by a party the male on scene possessed heroin and drug paraphernalia, including needles.

It was reported the heroin was in a black and green type backpack in the male’s vehicle.

7/12/17 UPDATE: The backpack had been located by Monday afternoon as the investigation continues.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….